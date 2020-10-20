James E. Ruff 1947 - 2020United States Army VeteranCANANDAIGUA - James E. Ruff, 73, a former Herkimer resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Canandaigua VA Center.He was born on March 11, 1947, in Herkimer, the son of the late George and Jean (Coon) Ruff and was a graduate of Herkimer High School, Class of 1965.Mr. Ruff was a United States Army veteran, enlisting on August 30, 1965 and honorably discharged on June 25, 1968 with the rank of SP5. He later enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, where he served his country for four years.Jim was last employed for the New York State Thruway Authority. He worked in the Maintenance Department, mostly as "Wing Man" on the snow plows.Jim was a loving and caring brother and uncle. He enjoyed the quality time he spent with his family. In his earlier years, Jim was a muscle car enthusiast, owning several cars. He enjoyed maintaining them and especially driving them. He also was a huge hockey and baseball fan.Survivors include three sisters, Candice Ruff, of Marcy, Michelle Ruff, of Ilion and Denise Grzella, of Marcy; two nephews, Jeremiah Record and Ben Record; three great-nephews, Shane, Jeremiah and Cameron Record; two uncles, William Tiel and Gerald Coon, Sr.; an aunt, Christine Coon; and several cousins.He was predeceased by his parents; and his childhood best friend, James Hagen.Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. from the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service (next to NBT Bank), 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500. Burial will follow at Mt. View Memorial Gardens, Town of Little Falls, with full Military Honors accorded. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the services at 1:00 p.m. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, facemasks and social distancing are required.All memorial contributions may be made to Feed Our Vets Food Pantry, 587 Main Street, NY Mills, NY 13417. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentaenea@yahoo.com.