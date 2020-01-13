|
James E. Thomas 1932 - 2020
OPPENHEIM, NY - James E. Thomas, 87, of Oppenheim, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Nathan Littauer, Gloversville, NY.
In honor of the life that he lived, calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2019. A Prayer Service will be led by the Free and Accepted Masons of the Dolgeville Masonic Lodge immediately following the calling hours at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. The United States Army Honor Guard will accord their funeral honors at this time and the service will conclude with the Oppenheim Volunteer Fire Company honoring Jim with a last call bell. All are welcome to attend.
Arrangements are with Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, NY. To leave a message of sympathy for the Thomas family, please visit www.millerplonkafuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020