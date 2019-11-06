|
James Eugene (Jim) Miller 1926 - 2019
FARMERS BRANCH, TX - James Eugene (Jim) Miller, long time resident of Farmers Branch, Texas, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends, on Friday, March 29, 2019, just after his 93rd birthday.
Jim was born on March 25, 1926, to George Gordon and Mary Shaffer Miller, in Herkimer, NY. He grew up in Little Falls, NY and graduated from Little Falls High School. He enlisted in the Navy in November of 1943 and served in the Pacific Theater on the USS Shelby as an Electrician's Mate 2nd Class and served until May of 1946.
Following his honorable discharge, Jim married Diane Ridgway and raised two sons, Seth and Scott.
Based on his Navy experience, he soon was hired by Collins Radio and worked in the Human Relations Department. During his 20 years at Collins Radio, Jim and his partner, Sam Ray, started Foam-Tek, which was a foam fabrication business. They made unique custom foam packaging and displays for a variety of companies. He and Sam sold the business and retired in 1996.
In 1973, Jim married Eva Raynes and they enjoyed 45 years of happy marriage.
As a young man, Jim earned a private pilot's license and the family traveled across the country to visit relatives and on vacation.
He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. He and Eva had Cowboys season tickets with a group of friends for many years and a highlight was attending Super Bowl X in Miami in 1976. They also enjoyed ballroom and country western dancing. He had a passion for riding motorcycles, taking several cross-country trips and riding regularly until he reluctantly quit at the age of 88.
Jim loved to entertain and to make people laugh. He and Eva hosted many parties in their beautiful backyard on Farmers Branch Creek and he loved to dress up as various characters to surprise and delight friends and neighbors. He was a master joke teller and could "name that tune" with the best.
He was a loving and generous husband, father, brother, father-in-law, grandfather, neighbor and friend. His granddaughters, Valerie and Kerry, were very fortunate to have him in their lives for so many years.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Diane; and his son, Seth. Survivors include his beloved wife, Eva; son, Scott and wife, Kay; daughter-in-law, Diane; sister, Jan Dean; granddaughters, Valerie Miller and husband, Diego Gonzalez and Kerry Miller; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019