James F. Servello

James F. Servello Obituary
James F. Servello 1938 - 2019
GLOVERSVILLE - James F. Servello, 81, of West Fulton Street, Gloversville, passed away on Thursday morning, August 29, 2019.
He was born in Herkimer on July 23, 1938, a son of Nicholas and Agnes Farouche Servello and was a 1955 graduate of Herkimer High School. Jim lived in Herkimer before moving to Gloversville in 1966.
Mr. Servello was a New York State employee for more than thirty years, retiring from the NYS Division for Youth - Tryon School in Johnstown in 1995.
Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially in the Cooperstown area. He also enjoyed gardening and working outdoors on his lawn.
He married Patricia A. Walters on September 8, 1962. She died on April 7, 2018.
Survivors include three sons, James N. (Peggy) Servello and David (Lisa) Servello, all of Gloversville and Randy Servello, of Johnstown; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. In accordance with Jim's wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., Johnstown.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
