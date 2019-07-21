|
|
James H. Roa 1940 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - James H. Roa, 79, formerly of 89 Furnace Street, Little Falls, NY, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, with his family at his side, at the Alpine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Little Falls, where he had been a resident for the past several years.
He was born on May 29, 1940, in Little Falls, the son of the late Wayne and Catherine (Weckesser) Roa. He was a graduate of Little Falls High School Class of 1958.
Mr. Roa was the owner and operator of the family trucking business Roa Express which was started by his father in 1919.
He was a member of the Teamsters Local #294. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at the family camp on Spruce Lake. He is also remembered for the Halloween parties he and his families hosted for the residents of Little Falls for many years.
He is survived by his beloved nephews and nieces who he treated as his own children, David Vadney (Susan), Farmington, NY, Michael Vadney (Catherine), Auburn, IN, Stephen Vadney (Donna), Little Falls, Jeff Stewart, Dolgeville, Kathy Herringshaw, Dolgeville, Cynthia Youker (Harold), Stratford, Elizabeth Bunce (Irvin), Ilion, and Sharon Barnes (Kenneth), Mohawk; his great-nephews and nieces, Jaime Herringshaw, Dolgeville, Kevin Vadney, Macedon, NY, Christian Bunce, Bristol, CT, Christopher Vadney, Charlotte, NC, William Vadney, Colorado Springs, CO, Kyle Barnes, Mohawk, Adam Vadney, Little Falls, Ashley Barnes, Gorham, ME, Amber Driver, Schenectady, NY, Carolyn Vadney, Auburn, IN, and Abby Vadney, Little Falls; his great-great-nephew, Brock Herringshaw, Dolgeville; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his brothers, Ronald and Wayne Roa; his sister, Carol Vadney; and his great-niece, Jody Lynn Herringshaw.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY, with the Rev. Joseph Famulare, Little Falls, officiating. Interment will take place in Rural Park Cemetery, Inghams Mills.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. and to attend the funeral services to follow.
It is the wish of the family that contributions in memory of Mr. Roa be considered to the Herkimer County Humane Society, PO Box 73, Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home for this purpose.
Online remembrances
www.chapmanmoser.com
Published in Times Telegram from July 21 to July 22, 2019