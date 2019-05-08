Mr. James Kevin Garnsey 1956 - 2019

FRANKFORT - Mr. James Kevin Garnsey, age 63, a lifelong Mohawk Valley resident, passed away unexpectedly on Monday afternoon, May 6, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.

Born on February 14, 1956, James is the son of James F. and Dorothy E. (Loopman) Garnsey. He was raised and educated in Ilion and graduated with the Ilion High School Class of 1974. At one time, Jim shared in a relationship with the former Georganne Celio, a relationship from which came the blessings of their three sons.

Jim was currently employed, as a gunsmith, with Remington Arms, a company who he has been employed with for 37 years. He appreciated the camaraderie of his co-workers throughout the years and his presence will be deeply missed.

In his free time, Jim could be found puttering around his garage where he practiced the craft of woodworking or out in his garden tending to his annual vegetables. He also enjoyed cooking, canning and hunting. He was a known musician who played the guitar and held an affinity for Bruce Springsteen. He also had a love for vintage snowmobiles and was a member of the Ilion Snowdrifters Club.

Most importantly, however, Jim was a man of family. He held a special place in the hearts of his parents, son, siblings, nieces and nephews and his legacy will forever live on through them.

He is survived by his son, Chad Vincent Garnsey, of Ilion; his parents, Jim and Dot Garnsey, of Ilion; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret and Eric Burger and Susan and Richard Hillyard; his brothers and sister-in-law, Thomas and Bridget Garnsey and Robert Garnsey; his nieces and nephews, Courtney and Paul Valasek, Shannon and Philip Buttacaroli, Heather and Steve Maley, Eric Burger, Jeffrey Burger, Kate Hillyard, Michael Hillyard, Camille Garnsey, Ryan Garnsey and Alison Garnsey; and his great-nieces and great-nephews, David, Jenna, Olivia, Anthony, Avery and Riley. He also leaves numerous other family members, co-workers and friends.

He was predeceased by his infant sons, Evan James Garnsey, on November 12, 1992 and Nicholas James Garnsey, on January 8, 1995; and his grandparents, Silas and Anna (Jefts) Garnsey and George and Margaret (Dack) Loopman.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. Jim's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence at 6:00 PM at the funeral home, immediately upon the conclusion of visitation, with Deacon James Bower, officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, funeral directors.

Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com. Published in Times Telegram from May 8 to May 9, 2019