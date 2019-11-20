|
James L. Broat 1930 - 2019
DOLGEVILLE - James L. Broat, 89, of Dolgeville, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, November 19, 2019, at Little Falls Hospital, with his loving and caring family by his side.
He was born on October 18, 1930, on his family farm, the Broat Farm, on Military Road in Salisbury, NY and was the son of the late Byron and Della (Hartman) Broat. Jim was educated in rural schools and then attended Dolgeville Central School, graduating with the Class of 1949.
On March 6, 1951, Jim enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Korean War. During his military service, he earned the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the Combat Infantryman's Badge, the United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars. Jim was honorably discharged on December 6, 1952.
Jim was united in marriage to Joan R. Yoran on January 22, 1955 at St. Joseph's Church Rectory. The couple shared a blessed union of nearly 65 years together in a steadfast and loving home.
He was formerly employed by Remington Arms in Ilion, NY, in the trigger assembly department. He worked for the company for over 20 years until his retirement. In earlier years, he worked for Burrows Paper Mill in Little Falls, Helterline Sawmill in Stratford and McLaughlin's Sawmill in Dolgeville.
Jim was a member of the Salisbury Methodist Church. He was a former member of the Salisbury Fire Department, Oppenheim Senior Center and the Korean War Veterans Association. He liked to hunt, fish and make wooden crafts such as hot plates, ornaments and windmills. He was known for his firm handshake and colorful limericks. Jim's most precious time was that spent in the company of his loving wife, Joan and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He especially enjoyed the family Sunday dinners at Lori's home where precious memories were made with those he loved most. Jim will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his beloved honey of 65 years, Joan R. Broat, at home; his three loving children, Lori Broat and her companion, William Godemann, of Dolgeville, NY, Bonnie Bianchi and her husband, Dr. Francis Bianchi, of DeLand, FL and Gregory J. Broat and his wife, Arlene, of Oppenheim, NY; five special grandchildren, Lindsey Ferguson, Dr. Ryan Ardoin and his wife, Andrea, Dr. Clay Ardoin, Wesley Broat and his companion, Chelsea Macri, and Jessica Broat and her companion, Michael Greenslete; four cherished great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Keegan, Lucy and Levi; several nieces and nephews; and several special friends.
Jim was predeceased by his siblings, Bertha Grassel, Shirley Parkinson and Melvin Broat.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, NY 13329. A funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 6 p.m., also at the funeral home with Rev. Edmund A. Castronovo officiating. The Honor Guard from the United States Army will accord Military Honors following the service. Burial in Curtis Cemetery will be private for Jim's family.
A Celebration of Life will be held after the funeral service at Oppenheim Trailblazers Snowmobile Club. All are welcome to attend.
To leave a message of sympathy for the Broat Family, please visit www.millerplonkafuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019