James Louis Ruggerio 1972 - 2020
Herkimer Native
HERKIMER/NORTHPORT, FL - James Louis Ruggerio, age 47, a Herkimer native, formerly of Little Falls and most recently residing in Northport, FL, entered the loving arms of our Lord unexpectedly on Thursday morning, May 28, 2020 at his home in Florida.
He was born on September 6, 1972, in Little Falls, son of Louis and Phyliss (Filipczuk) Ruggerio. He received his education in Herkimer Central Schools. He enjoyed playing football in his younger years. His first job was in the family business, Rock City Window Cleaning and Janitorial Services, working alongside his father and older brothers. He then went on to work at Library Bureau. He then went into construction, his last job being a safety control specialist. In between, he also started his own business making adjustable door wedges.
James was very proud of his home; he purchased a new home that he loved and was very meticulous about its care, inside and out. He also had a great love of fast motorcycles, having many Harleys and loud trucks. He was also a longtime member of the American Legion. He also had a love of guns and target shooting.
James is survived by his loving and devoted family including his wife, Sandra (Shultz) Ruggerio; his daughter, Adryona Ruggerio; and his loving parents: his father, Louis and Laurie Ruggerio and his mother, Phyliss Ruggerio. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters, Louis, Jr. and Sonja Ruggerio, of Kissimmee, FL, Pam and John Cancelino, of Herkimer, Debra and Thomas Donahue, of Ilion, Sheila and Scott Burke, of Newport, Robert and Erin Ruggerio, of Mohawk, Kim and Larry Ciaccia, of Frankfort, his special brother, Ed and Stacey Ruggerio, who he was like a father and best friend to, Paula Ruggerio and Tim Smith, of West Frankfort, Jason and Courtney Leonard, of Ilion and Jason Ruggerio and Nick Crush, of Lake Helen, FL; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his precious canine companion, Beast.
There will be a private memorial service on Sunday, June 21, at the convenience of his family.
James' and his family's care has been placed in the trust of Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5, Little Falls (town of Manheim), 315-508-5131.
Please visit www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com to add to his online tribute.
Kindly consider and send contributions in his name to Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5s, Mohawk, NY 13407 or to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.