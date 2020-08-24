James M. Bucenec 1946 - 2020

LITTLE FALLS - Mr. James M. Bucenec, 74, of Little Falls, NY, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in his home, with his loving family by his side, following a battle of kidney disease.

Born on February 19, 1946, in Little Falls, NY, he was the son of Steven and Herberta Brown Bucenec, both predeceasing him along with his brother, Jay. He attended Little Falls schools and was a lifetime area resident.

He started his working career with HP Snyder Manufacturing and later worked in the final assembly for Remingtom Arms, retiring in 2002, after 35 years of service.

Jim was a member of the Polish Community Home, Elks Lodge #42 BPOE, Little Falls, the Dolgeville Rod & Gun Club and was of Baptist faith. He was an avid NY Giants fan and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening.

James is survived by his sons, Richard Bucenec (Michelle), of Fairport, NY and Jeffrey Bucenec (Heather Lawson), of Little Falls, NY; daughter, Lori Martin (Bill Babula), of New Hartford, NY; grandchildren, Zachary and Joshua Martin, Matthew, Colin, Blake Bucenec and Alice Bucenec; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Little Falls Church Street Cemetery with Chris Wintermute officiating.

Contributions in memory of Mr. James M. Bucenec may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, 16 Jackson Street, Little Falls, NY 13365.



