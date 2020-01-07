Home

Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc
100 Otsego St
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-3781
James Martin, Sr. 1927 - 2019
MOHAWK - James Martin, Sr., 92, of Mohawk, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Grand in Ilion.
Jim was born on November 1, 1927, in Oneonta; he was the son of the late Jay Willard and Ella Louise (Stone) Martin, he was a graduate of Mohawk Schools and served in the US Navy from 1944 to 46.
On May 8, 1948, he married the former Edna Irene Eberline, in Mohawk; Edna passed in 2013.
Jim worked as design manager for Remington Arms and following his retirement he was an expert witness on Remington firearms.
Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as car shows. He was a member of the Mohawk American Legion and the Mohawk Valley Community Club.
He is survived by two sons, James, Jr. and his wife, Lynne and Jon, all of Mohawk; three grandsons, Andrew, John and Keith. He was predeceased by his twin brother, Bob; and sister, Jeane Bowman.
Jim's family would also like to the thank all of his old friends, and his new friends at The Grand for their companionship over the years.
A Memorial Service for Jim will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion. Friends may call from noon until the time of the service.
Please consider memorial donations to the Grace Episcopal Church, 7 E. Main St., Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To send an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
