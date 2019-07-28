Home

W. E. Autenrith Sons, Inc.
7479 Main St
Newport, NY 13416
(315) 845-8532
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Autenrith Funeral Home
7479 Main Street
Newport, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John's Church
Newport, NY
View Map
Jane K. McEvoy

Jane K. McEvoy Obituary
Jane K. McEvoy 1931 - 2019
NEWPORT - Jane K. McEvoy, 87, formerly of Newport, died on July 26, 2019, at Valley Health Services, Herkimer, where she had resided for the past year.
Jane was born on September 4, 1931, in Herkimer, a daughter of the late George and Marguerite (Mulligan) Kennedy. She graduated from West Canada Valley Central School and was once married to James P. McEvoy. She was a lifelong homemaker and last worked for General Electric, Utica, where she repaired circuit boards. Jane enjoyed cooking, flowers and trips to Turning Stone Casino. Mrs. McEvoy was a member of St. John's Church.
Survivors include her six children, Rose McEvoy, of Little Falls, Jean (Gary) Grower, of Cold Brook, Denise McEvoy, of Herkimer, James (Lorraine) McEvoy, of Rochester, Charlene (Richard) Moody, of Newport, and Christine(Mark) Dillenbeck, of Little Falls; a brother, Richard (Jane) Kennedy, of Holland Patent; a sister, Margaret Pickard, of TN; a sister-in-law, Carlynn Kennedy, of FL; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother,
George Kennedy; a sister, Martha Whitford; a grandson, Adam Crossett; and her longtime companion, Russell Brewer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John's Church, Newport, on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Quy N. Vo, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, Newport, are Monday (today) from 4-7 p.m.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Valley Health Services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Newport Volunteer Fire Company and Valley Health Services. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in Times Telegram from July 28 to July 29, 2019
