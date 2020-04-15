Times Telegram Obituaries
Jane M. Hymas

Jane M. Hymas Obituary
Jane M. Hymas 1941 - 2020
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY - Jane M. Hymas, age 78, formerly of Mohawk and Herkimer, went home to be with her Lord, on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.
She was born on November 15, 1941, in Herkimer, the daughter of Irving Stewart and Arline Barrett and attended Richfield Springs School. At one time, she was married to Larry Gene Panko, the father of her children. In her early years, she was a machine operator at Martin Reel Co., Mohawk, for twelve years. She also worked as a nurse's aide for several years.
Jane had a passion for crocheting blankets and other hand made gifts made with love for family, friends and newborn babies. There was never a baby that she knew of that went without a crocheted blanket. She also gave away countless prayer shawls. She had a deep faith in her Lord, Jesus Christ and desired for those around her to take him as their Savior.
Surviving family members include her daughter, Sandra Panko Allen, of Mohawk; son-in-law, Peter Allen, of Frankfort; son, Jeffrey Panko and his wife, Tamra, of Richfield Springs; daughter, Connie Panko and partner, Joseph Williamson, of Little Falls; grandchildren, Bradley Allen and his fiancée, Amanda Barry, Billie-Jo Snyder, Joshua Wilson, Crystalene Wilson, Madonna Wilson, Jedediah Panko and Darren Panko; adopted granddaughters, Amanda and Shelby; great-grandchildren, Noah, Hailey, Jeweliana, Sonny, Gabriel and Nathan; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; two husbands, Michael Weaver, in 1988 and Donald Hymas, in 2008; two sons, Daniel and Larry Panko; daughter, Launa Panko; brother, Irving Barrett; and a special friend, Harry Starr, in 2020.
In keeping with Jane's wishes, there will be no scheduled calling hours or services.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Jane or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.
Jane's arrangements were prearranged and entrusted to her family Funeral Director, Don Applegate, at Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, 102 West St., Ilion, NY (315-895-7722).
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
