Jane M. Kurtz 1948 - 2020
HERKIMER - Jane M. Kurtz, age 70, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, March 20, 2020 in her home.
She was born on April 25, 1949, in Little Falls, daughter of the late Michael and Mary Kubow Wyjad. A lifelong area resident, she was raised and graduated from Little Falls High School, Class of 1967. She furthered her education at Fulton-Montgomery Community College and went on to SUNY Oneonta, where she received a Master's degree in Education. For more than 20 years, she taught school at Fisher Elementary School in Mohawk, primarily teaching the third grade. Mrs. Kurtz retired in 1997 after more than 20 years of teaching. On July 6, 1991, she was united in marriage to Bruce Kurtz in Sacred Heart RC Church, Little Falls. In 1992, they moved to Herkimer where she has remained since. Mrs. Kurtz had a strong belief in God and was a devoted member of St. Francis deSales Church in Herkimer. In her leisure time, she enjoyed knitting and reading. To all who knew her, they will always remember a kind, caring and helpful lady. She will be sadly missed.
Surviving is her loving husband of 29 years, Bruce; a brother, Ron Wyjad and his wife, Anne, of Newark; four nephews, Todd, Kyle, Shawn and Sander Wyjad.
Due to the present health concern of COVID-19 and directives issued, services will be announced at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Herkimer County Humane Society, PO Box 73, Mohawk, NY 13407 or The Healing Connection, 1320 University Avenue; Rochester, NY 14607.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020