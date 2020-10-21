1/1
Jane Russell Nile
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Russell Nile 1932 - 2020
ILION - Earth's loss became Heaven's gain on September 5, 2020, when Jane Russell Nile, 88, of Santa Cruz, CA, went to be with the Lord!
Jane was born on June 22,1932, in Ilion, NY, to Benjamin and Leila Russell. She was predeceased by her younger siblings, Peggy Daly Williamson and Benjamin A. Russell. Jane married her high school sweetheart, Samuel Herbert Nile, of Ilion, on May 16,1953. While raising three daughters, in 1967, she enrolled at Mohawk Valley Community College to study nursing and later graduated from Syracuse University, in 1976, with an M.S.N. Degree. As a nurse, Jane worked at Mohawk Valley Hospital, co-founded Ilion's first nursing home and taught nursing at Hartwick College, Oneonta, NY. With her optimistic and vibrant personality, developmental fundraising was the next frontier. Jane began fundraising, at Hartwick and later became Director of Development at Rochester Medical Center. She then transitioned to Albany Law School, where she raised over $11 million to build the new Albany Law School Library.
Jane relocated to Santa Cruz, CA, in 1991, to be near her three daughters and their families. There, she worked as a nurse case manager for several years, finally retiring at age 75.
The love she had for life was only surpassed by her devotion to God and family. Jane wrote personalized songs for her grandchildren and sang each one to them the day they were born. She was very proud of her Welsh heritage and loved to recite Welsh poems, sayings and songs. Jane was a natural piano player and singer and shared it by teaching her children and grandchildren to make music. Tennis, bridge, travel and photography were among her many passions. She had a gift for making people feel special and loved, keeping in close contact with her friends and family all her life.
Jane is survived by her children: Lynn M. Nile, MD (Gregory Linkowski, MD), Peggy N. Albrecht, MD (John) and Jane N. Keller (Michael); her grandchildren, who knew her as "Shannie," include Kara Nile Douglas (Andrew), David Gregory Linkowski (deceased in October, 2002), G. Samuel Linkowski, Benjamin Nile Albrecht, Jacob Russell Albrecht and Katherine Jane Keller; great-grandchildren include Andrew and Ella Douglas. There are also numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved.
A Celebration of Life is currently unplanned until safer travels. Donations and contributions will be joyfully accepted to a charity of your choice. John 14:6.
Arrangements in Ilion have been entrusted to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Ilion, NY; Funeral Directors, Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 894-8000.
An online memorial page has been established at www.eneafamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home
4309 Acme Road
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-8000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved