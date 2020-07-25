Jane Sofia Rood 1921 - 2020
Accomplished Pilot
LITTLE FALLS - Mrs. Jane Sofia Rood, 98, of Rockton Plaza Apartments, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, July 24, 2020, at Faxton/St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford.
Jane was born on on September 17, 1921, in Poland, daughter of the late Stanislaw K. and Sofia Krawczyk and educated in Amsterdam, NY. Jane learned how to fly planes at Marcy Airport and taught Bob Nellis, whom she married in 1946. She knew how to fly even before she could drive. Together they owned Nellis Airport in Fort Plain, NY. Jane was very proud teaching Ray Gould, who later became a captain for Eastern Airlines. In 1983, she married Wes Rood and together they lived in Huntersville, NC for 11 years, until his passing. Jane worked for a greenhouse while residing in NC. She was last employed as assistant activity director for Palatine Nursing Home.
Jane enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Leslie and son-in-law, Marty and her cherished grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping and going to craft fairs along with cooking, crocheting and knitting. Jane loved to bake and made the best pies. She was of the Catholic faith and a communicant of Holy Family Parish, Little Falls.
Survivors include her daughter ,Leslie LaCourse and husband, Marty, of Little Falls; grandchildren, Michael and Katie LaCourse, of Paducah, KY and Jennifer LaCourse and companion, Tim Morgan, of Saratoga and Kelsey LaCourse and companion, John Craig, of Little Falls, Nick LaCourse and companion, Rosalie Savarese, of Syracuse; step-children, Lori Miller, of NC and Linda Rood, of PA; nieces, Donna Chapman, Kathy Getman and Allen Bellinger; two nephews, Henry Gondarowski and Hank Dziedzic; sister-in-law, Grace Bellinger; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Julia Gondarowski and Anna Dziedzic; and by a nephew, Stan Dziedzic and wife, Joan.
Memorial contributions can be offered to Valley Health Services, 690 W. German St., Herkimer, NY 13350, who took wonderful care of Jane and her family. Thank you to the caring staff at Faxton/St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford for the care offered during her brief stay.
Traditional funeral services with a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Parish, corner of E. Main and John Sts., Little Falls the Rev. Brian Slezak, Pastor officiating, will commence at 9 a.m., on Friday, July 31, 2020. Procession will follow to St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Amsterdam, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, Little Falls, on Friday morning, from 8:00-8:30 a.m.
