Jane "Jennie" Yaworski 1922 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Jane "Jennie" Yaworski, 98, a lifelong resident of Little Falls, passed away peacefully at Valley Health Services, Herkimer, on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Jane was born on May 15, 1922, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late Joseph and Serafina (Yannitti) Mastromatteo. She received her education in the Little Falls City School. On October 12, 1946, she married the love of her life, Walter Yaworski. They had a devoted and loving union for 62 years until Walt's passing in July, 2009.
Jane is survived by her beloved children, Lori (Tim) Fletcher, of Herkimer and David (Susan) Yaworski, of Webster; her three cherished granddaughters, Tracy (Mathew) Malowski and their children, Paige Elizabeth and Reese Christine, Leah (Chris) Thomas and their children, Piper and Greyson and Erin (Greg) Tellex and their children, Mathew and Jane; three step-grandchildren, Tiffany Fletcher, Kendra Schramm and Patrick (Ali) Schramm and their children, Cecelia and Quinn.
Jane was last employed at The Wonder Store, Little Falls, where she worked for 26 years. Jane brought numerous customers into the store with her bright smile and willingness to please her customers. On many occasions, the owners entrusted the store to Jane to manage when they went on buying trips to New York City.
She was a communicant of Holy Family Parish and member of the Rosary Society and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Little Falls.
Jane's greatest joy was being a wife, mother, grandmother (nana and great nana), daughter, sister and aunt. She hosted many family holiday gatherings where she displayed her many talents as an excellent Italian cook. Jane enjoyed summer picnics with her family and cherished friends; the caravans to local lakes in the summer are cherished memories of many of Jane's friends and their children. Jane also loved dancing and listening to the music of Tony Martin, Perry Como and the big bands, especially Glenn Miller.
In addition to her immediate family listed above, Jane is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Donna Mastromatteo; and four nephews and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walt; two sisters, Mary Surace and Antoinette Murphy; daughter-in-law, Jane Yaworski; and three nephews and one niece.
Jane's strength of character, incredible work ethic and generosity toward others will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Without fail, Jane put others first; above all else, this was the truest testament of this great lady - our Mom, our Grandma, our Nana -- our Matriarch.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY (315) 823-2424.
Due to the coronavirus, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Parish at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jane's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Holy Family Parish or a charity of your choice.
For the kindness and compassion shown to Jane throughout the last years of her life, the family wishes to thank Jane's longtime personal physician, Dr. Amy Grace, her loving and attentive caregiver, Barb and the doctors, nurses, and staff at Little Falls Hospital and Valley Health Rehab Unit and Second Floor East.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Harry Enea, Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
LITTLE FALLS - Jane "Jennie" Yaworski, 98, a lifelong resident of Little Falls, passed away peacefully at Valley Health Services, Herkimer, on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Jane was born on May 15, 1922, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late Joseph and Serafina (Yannitti) Mastromatteo. She received her education in the Little Falls City School. On October 12, 1946, she married the love of her life, Walter Yaworski. They had a devoted and loving union for 62 years until Walt's passing in July, 2009.
Jane is survived by her beloved children, Lori (Tim) Fletcher, of Herkimer and David (Susan) Yaworski, of Webster; her three cherished granddaughters, Tracy (Mathew) Malowski and their children, Paige Elizabeth and Reese Christine, Leah (Chris) Thomas and their children, Piper and Greyson and Erin (Greg) Tellex and their children, Mathew and Jane; three step-grandchildren, Tiffany Fletcher, Kendra Schramm and Patrick (Ali) Schramm and their children, Cecelia and Quinn.
Jane was last employed at The Wonder Store, Little Falls, where she worked for 26 years. Jane brought numerous customers into the store with her bright smile and willingness to please her customers. On many occasions, the owners entrusted the store to Jane to manage when they went on buying trips to New York City.
She was a communicant of Holy Family Parish and member of the Rosary Society and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Little Falls.
Jane's greatest joy was being a wife, mother, grandmother (nana and great nana), daughter, sister and aunt. She hosted many family holiday gatherings where she displayed her many talents as an excellent Italian cook. Jane enjoyed summer picnics with her family and cherished friends; the caravans to local lakes in the summer are cherished memories of many of Jane's friends and their children. Jane also loved dancing and listening to the music of Tony Martin, Perry Como and the big bands, especially Glenn Miller.
In addition to her immediate family listed above, Jane is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Donna Mastromatteo; and four nephews and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walt; two sisters, Mary Surace and Antoinette Murphy; daughter-in-law, Jane Yaworski; and three nephews and one niece.
Jane's strength of character, incredible work ethic and generosity toward others will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Without fail, Jane put others first; above all else, this was the truest testament of this great lady - our Mom, our Grandma, our Nana -- our Matriarch.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY (315) 823-2424.
Due to the coronavirus, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Parish at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jane's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Holy Family Parish or a charity of your choice.
For the kindness and compassion shown to Jane throughout the last years of her life, the family wishes to thank Jane's longtime personal physician, Dr. Amy Grace, her loving and attentive caregiver, Barb and the doctors, nurses, and staff at Little Falls Hospital and Valley Health Rehab Unit and Second Floor East.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Harry Enea, Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.