Janet E. Cole

Janet E. Cole Obituary
Janet E. Cole
ELLINGTON, CT - Janet E. (Cruikshank) Cole, 89, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
She was born in Herkimer, to the late George and Freda (Schultz) Cruikshank. She was a graduate of Herkimer High School and St. Luke's Nursing School in Utica. She married Alan E. Cole in 1952. She loved her gardens and cooking for friends and family.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Grossi and her husband, Ted, of Broad Brook,CT and Mary Ann Rhoades and her husband, John, of Vero Beach,FL; two grandchildren, Ryan Grossi and Alana Bossidy and her husband, Travis; two great-grandchildren, Rogen and Ember Bossidy; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Alan, in 2015; her sister, Martha M. Moore, in 2012 and her infant sister, Irene R. Cruikshank.
All services for Janet will be held privately at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
