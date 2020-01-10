Home

More Obituaries for Janet Archer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Elizabeth Archer

Janet Elizabeth Archer Obituary
Janet Elizabeth Archer 1948 - 2020
AUBURN - Janet Elizabeth Archer passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Auburn Rehabilitation & Health Center.
She was born on April 5, 1948 in Oneonta, the daughter of the late Milton and Alice Palmer. She spent the majority of her life in Ilion, New York. She transitioned to Auburn and throughly enjoyed the many times spent with her grandchildren, until the end of her life.
Janet rejoiced in creating. Her extensive talents included baking, sewing and crafting. Janet loved to play games and was always the center of any social event.
She is survived by her husband, Howard; and their children, Howard Archer, II ( Cassandra) and Amy Archer. She also leaves behind her siblings, David, Penny, Ruth and Betty; as well as her beloved grandchildren, Hunter, Aidan and Ashlyn.
There will be a Celebration of her Life in April, at a location to be determined in the Mohawk Valley area.
Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
