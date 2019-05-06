Janet L. Harwick 1953 - 2019

Loving Wife, Mother, Sister and Grandmother

MOHAWK - Janet L. Harwick (nee Windecker), of Mohawk, passed away unexpectedly, on May 4th, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, at the age of 65.

Janet was born on the 4th of August,1953, in Ilion, to James and Doris (Steele) Windecker. She graduated from Mohawk Central School in 1971 and earned an Associate's Degree from Herkimer County Community College. She married Walter Harwick, after his service in the Army, in 1972. Janet spent sixteen years as a devoted stay-at-home mother to her three daughters and worked part-time at Bonnie's Arts and Crafts. She also worked as a medical transcriptionist for Little Falls Hospital and Mohawk Valley Nursing Home, for many years, retiring in 2018.

Janet's greatest love was her family. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She took great joy in being a grandmother to Morgan, Laura, Emma, Brady, Molly and Ethan (her "Awesome Peeps") and in watching them in sports, dance and musical performances. Janet was a skilled crafter known for her knitting, crocheting and sewing. She enjoyed cooking, reading, coffee with her brothers, having dinner with her friends and playing Scrabble with her daughters.

Janet is survived by her devoted husband, Walter Harwick; her children, Amy Hoag and her husband, Dexter, of Newport, Rhode Island, Sara Herringshaw and her husband, Russell, of Ilion and Krista Harwick and her companion, Richard Gloo, of Mohawk; her brothers, James Windecker and his wife, Margaret, of Ilion and Wayne Windecker and his partner, Anne Clemens, of Richfield Springs; six grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Joan Miner and her husband, David, of Mohawk; and was the beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews, including Colleen and Fred Halley, of Clifton Park and Mike and Carrie Windecker, of Burnt Hills. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, James and Doris Windecker.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's, original location, at 102 West St., Ilion. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend Janet's Funeral and Celebration of Life Service to be held, immediately following calling hours, at 5:30 p.m., with Rev. Brian Engel, officiating.

Anyone wishing to share a memory of Janet or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.

In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Valley Foundation, 111 Frederick St., Ilion, NY 13357 or the Newport Public Education Foundation, 320 Thames St., #1237, Newport, RI 02840. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home.

The Harwick family has entrusted Janet's service arrangements and supervision to Funeral Director, Don Applegate. Published in Times Telegram from May 6 to May 7, 2019