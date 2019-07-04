Janice E. Shipman 1937 - 2019

RICHFIELD SPRINGS/WINCHESTER, VA - Janice E. Shipman, 82, of Winchester, VA, and formerly of Richfield Springs, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA.

She was born on June 12, 1937, in Chepachet, NY, the daughter of Robert J. and Mildred M. (Jones) Smith, and was a graduate of Mount Markham High School in West Winfield. On August 13, 1982, she married Bruce A. Shipman at South Columbia Church and shared a blessed union of 35 years until his passing on November 30, 2017. Janice was employed as an intake clerk with Herkimer County's Office of the Aging until her retirement in 1994.

Janice was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving are her daughters, Elaine Sprague, West Winfield, Lorraine Burney, Richfield Springs, and Yvonne Shepard, Winchester, VA; son, Russell (Merry) Burney, Louisa, VA; grandchildren, Hahna Burney, Chrssy Wilson, Sydney Shepard, Seth Shepard, Adrienne Barton, Justin Burney and Todd Burney; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Barton and Sawyer Barton. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Joseph Sprague.

Janice's family would like to extend their gratitude to the Richfield Springs Bible Church for their support and love to the family during this difficult time.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on July 7, 2019, from 1 to 2 PM at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 365 West Main St., West Winfield. Funeral services will commence at the conclusion of visitation at 2 PM with Rev. David V. Tosi officiating. Interment will be in Day Center Cemetery on Monday, July 8, 2019, at noon.

Donations to honor Janice Shipman can be made to your local food bank.

Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in Times Telegram from July 4 to July 5, 2019