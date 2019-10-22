|
|
Janice F. "Jan" Burling 1954 - 2019
ILION - Janice F. "Jan" Burling, 65, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 21, 2019, after a brief illness, with her loving family by her side.
Jan was born on January 8, 1954, in Utica. She was the daughter of the late John and Fannie (Rose) Forbes. She was a graduate of Ilion schools and HCCC. On August 26, 1972, Jan married her high school sweetheart, James. Jan worked as Vice President of Systems East, based in Cortland. Jan was very active in the Ilion Elks Lodge #1444 BPOE, currently serving as Exalted Ruler, she is also PER and served as State VP. Jan also started the Elk's Community Fund, to help families affected by disasters.
Jan is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Jamie; two daughters, Christine and her husband, Andy, of Clifton Park and Carrie and her partner, Charlene, of Ilion; a brother Jack and his wife, Jane, of Ilion; two sisters, Chris Arno, of Ilion and Mary Beth and her husband, Tom Harter, of Columbia Center; she also leaves her beloved grandsons, Garrett and Cooper, who were the light of her life. Jan also leaves several nieces and nephews; and her companion, Straus.
A celebration of Jan's life will start at 1 p.m., on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc. 100 Otsego St. in Ilion. The service will be led by the Elk's Memorial Service followed by Rev. Robert Wollaber. Interment will be in the Armory Hill Cemetery in Ilion. Friends and family may call on Friday, from 10 a.m., until the time of the service and are asked to please consider memorial donations to Jan's favorite charity, The Ilion Elk's Community Foundation, 8 West St. Ilion, NY 13357. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Jan was a wonderful, loving and caring person who touched so may lives' in so many ways, she will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
