Jay Howard Volkmar 1934 - 2020
HERKIMER - Jay Howard Volkmar, age 85, of Park Lane Drive, passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 9, 2020 in Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown.
He was born on September 28, 1934, in Derby, CT, a son of the late Francis W. and Dorothy Gentle Volkmar. He was raised and educated in Seymour, CT. After graduating from Seymour High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving our country on the U.S.S. Orion from 1953, until he was honorably discharged in 1956. On May 23, 1964, he was united in marriage with the former Virginia Magner in Seymour, CT, a blessed union of 49 years, until her passing on August 14, 2013.
Jay was a tool and die maker for Avco Lycoming Textron which made turbine engines, including the engine for the M1 Abrams Tank. In his later years, he was the superintendent of Trinity Cemetery, in Seymour, CT. Jay was a kind man who enjoyed reading, history and woodworking. He was a family man who enjoyed the company of friends and relatives.
He was a friend to many and will never be forgotten.
Surviving him are his son, Michael Volkmar and his wife, Beth, of Wilmington, NC; a daughter, Jennifer Manne and her husband, Karl, of Herkimer; three grandchildren, J. Edward Manne, Keri Manne and Cole Volkmar; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his wife, Virginia, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur and John "Jack" Volkmar; and two sisters, Jean Potosky and Frances "Sis" Beacom.
Calling hours for Jay will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., in Fenner Funeral Home Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. Social distancing must be followed during calling hours, as per the governor's executive orders. A funeral service will take place on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., in the Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church Street, Seymour, CT, with burial in Trinity Cemetery, Seymour.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Connecticut HOSPICE (hospice.com), who took such loving care of his wife, would be appreciated.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.