Jean A. Colonna 1933 - 2019
Devoted Mother and Grandmother
HERKIMER - Jean A. Colonna, 86, a longtime Herkimer resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born on March 26, 1933 in Herkimer, the daughter of the late Carey and Thelma (Pachard) Mason. Jean was a graduate of Mohawk High School, Class of 1951. In 1969, she attended the Teacher Aide Workshop at Herkimer County Community College. From September 1990 to January 1991, Jean attended Herkimer County BOCES, receiving her Computer Network Certificate.
On January 30, 1954, Jean was united in marriage to James J. Colonna at St. Anthony's Church in Herkimer by Rev. Gustave Purificato. They shared a blessed union of 51 years until the passing of James on March 12, 2005.
Jean started her working career at the former Herkimer Tool & Model Works. At one time, she was employed as a teacher's aide for the Herkimer Central School District. She was last employed at the former Momentum Manufacturing Co. in East Herkimer.
Jean was a devoted member of the Church of Sts. Anthony and Joseph in Herkimer and was an active member of the East Herkimer Senior Citizens.
Love, compassion and a sense of humor are what defined Jean. She loved her family; her children and grandchildren were her foremost priority. In her leisure, she enjoyed reading and knitting.
Survivors include her son, Thomas Colonna and wife, Debra, of Centerville, VA; a daughter, Diana Laymon and Matt Orcutt, of Herkimer; a brother, Roger Mason and wife, Mary, of Stony Point, NY; two sisters, Carmeta Muller, of Herkimer and her twin sister, Joan Carman, of Herkimer; four grandchildren, Nathan and Michael Colonna, of Centerville, VA and Stephanie and Christopher Laymon, of Herkimer; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by a sister, June Herringshaw.
Family and friends may call at the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 East Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500 on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the funeral home chapel and at 9:00 a.m. from the Church of Sts. Anthony and Joseph where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Quy Vo, Pastor. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Herkimer, NY.
All memorial contributions may be made to either the Herkimer Humane Society, PO Box 73, Mohawk, NY 13407 or to the , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
