Jean A. Parkhurst 1944 - 2018
MOHAWK - Jean A. Parkhurst, 74, of Mohawk, passed away, peacefully with loving family by her side, on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Jean was born on July 18, 1944 in Ilion. She was the daughter of the late Jean and Minnie Rowland Jennett DeLisle. She was a graduate of Little Falls High School. On May 15, 1965, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Parkhurst, Sr.
Jean is survived by her loving husband, Ken, of 54 loving and wonderful years; her children, Melissa, Kenneth, Jr., Randy and Kevin and their respective spouses; grandchildren, Tiffany and Adam Parkhurst, Stephanie, Kevin, Jr., William "Willie" and Vivienne Parkhurst; sister, Mary and her husband, William Engelbrecht; and brother, John and his wife, Nancy Del isle. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by her parents, Minnie and Jean; a sister, Elizabeth Jennett; and brothers, Charles and Albert Jennett, Jr.
Jean's family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Bassett Healthcare in Cooperstown and to the doctors, nurses and staff for their exceptional care for Jean and their compassion shown to the family.
Friends and family may call on Sunday, June 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St. in Ilion. A Mass of Christian Burial for Jean will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of The Annunciation in Ilion. Fr. Paul Catena will officiate. Interment will follow in the Mohawk Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to "Friends of Bassett", 1 Atwell St., Cooperstown. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To send an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from May 31 to June 1, 2019