Jean C. Meehan 1936 - 2020
DOLGEVILLE - Mrs. Jean C. Meehan, 84, of Dolgeville, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in the comfort of her home.
She was born on February 5, 1936, in Utica, NY and was the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine (Pugliese) Hall. She was educated at Johnstown High School.
After a long courtship, on April 8, 2004, she was united in marriage to Thomas F. Meehan at their family home in the town of Oppenheim, NY. The couple shared a blessed marriage of seven years until Mr. Meehan passed away on December 27, 2011.
Mrs. Meehan was formerly employed with Daniel Green Shoe Company, Dolgeville, NY, where she worked for 40 years until her retirement.
In her spare time, Jean enjoyed spending time at the Sprite Club, Lombardo's, cruises, camping and scratch off tickets. She was of the Catholic faith and was a former member of the Oppenheim Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Her most precious time was spent in the company of her two children and her family.
She is survived by two loving children, David F. Augar and Tammy Chmielewski and her husband, Walter, all of Dolgeville, NY; a special granddaughter, Stephanie Ragone and her husband, Daniel, of Holbrook, NY; a cherished great-grandson, Dominic Ragone, also of Holbrook, NY; a brother, Charles Hall, Jr. and his wife, Lisa, of Scotia, NY; a sister, Constance Jean Battisti and her husband, Joseph, of St. Johnsville, NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Meehan was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Cathy Lynn Augar, on March 25, 1970; and a stepbrother, Nellis Duesler.
In keeping with family wishes, Mrs. Meehan's services will be private and held at a later date.
The family is being cared for by Roberts Funeral Home, 3 East Faville Avenue, Dolgeville, NY; (315) 429-3144.
Please consider memorial contributions for the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22201 or www.diabetes.org or the , /, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451 or .
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020