Jean L. Wolfe 1926 - 2019
HERKIMER - Jean L. Wolfe, 93, passed away on Thursday afternoon, September 19, 2019, at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown, with the support and comfort of her loving family at her side.
Jean was born on July 21, 1926 in Ilion, daughter of the late Merl R. and Esther Waldo Lyon. A lifelong area resident, she was raised in Ilion and was salutatorian of Ilion High School Class of 1944. She continued her education at Geneseo State Teachers College, graduating in 1948. Jean was the first person to hold the position of librarian at Mohawk Valley Technical Institute (MVCC), where she met her future husband. On September 18, 1954, she was united in marriage to William G. Wolfe Jr., of Utica, in the Ilion United Methodist Church. They made their home in Herkimer, in 1956, where Jean continued to live until her passing. After 57 years of a devoted union, Mr. Wolfe preceded her in death on November 10, 2011. Over the course of her career, Mrs. Wolfe held positions in the Ilion Public Library and as an elementary teacher and librarian in the Herkimer School System, retiring in 1985. Jean was a member of the Herkimer/Little Falls United Methodist Church, where she served as church librarian for many years. Camping and reading were among her favorite activities. Having a special interest in crafts, she was a long time member of the Ilion Piecemakers Quilt Guild. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach, the St. Lawrence and the Adirondacks. To all who knew her, she was a kind, caring and generous lady. Always willing to help others while looking for nothing in return, she will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.
Surviving are her three daughters, Carolyn Wolfe (Robert Blank), of Bernardsville, NJ, Susan Wolfe, of Voorheesville and Barbara (Thomas) Clarke, of Churchville; one sister, Doris M. Lyon, of Ilion; three cherished grandchildren, Alex (Shannon) Clarke, Evan Clarke (Caroline Zink) and Audrey Clarke; and several cousins.
Calling hours will take place Sunday afternoon 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. A funeral service will be held on Monday (today) at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Joelle Faulks, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Herkimer/Little Falls.
officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made with donations to the First United Methodist Church of Herkimer Memorial Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank the professionals in the Bassett Healthcare Network for their care, comfort and compassion during Jean's health challenges.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019