|
|
Jean Marie Grosse 1941 - 2019
ILION - Jean Marie Grosse, 78, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Valley Health Services in Herkimer.
Jean was born on March 1, 1941, in Pittsburgh, PA. She was the daughter of the late Wilbert and Marie (Mohr) Kramer. She was a graduate of Pittsburgh Schools. Jean was united in marriage to Bruno Grosse on April 20, 1960, in Lee Center. Bruno passed away on February 12, 1993. She was employed by the Mohawk Valley Nursing home for many years. Jean will be remembered by her family as a great cook, seamstress and for playing video games with her grandkids.
Jean is survived by her children, Tony and his wife, Myrna, of Little Falls, Jamie, Donna and her husband, Steven Esford, Ron and his wife, Sheri, all of Ilion, Joanna Good and her significant other, Randy Beck, of Whitey Point, David and his wife, Julie, of New Hartford; and a daughter-in-law, Wendy Grosse, also of Ilion; fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister, Eileen Valetti, of Pittsburgh; and sisters-in-law, Diane Kramer, of Pittsburgh and Toni Zogby, of New Hartford. Jean was also predeceased by a son, Michael; a brother, Charles Kramer; and a special friend, Tony DeAngelis.
Funeral services for Jean will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc., 100 Otsego Street in Ilion. Deacon Michael Carbone will officiate. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bruno, in the Armory Hill Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Jean's family wishes to thank the staff at Valley Health Services 1-East for the wonderful care and compassion given during Jean's stay.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019