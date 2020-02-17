|
|
Jeanne Spadea 1932 - 2020
HERKIMER - Mrs. Jeanne Spadea, 87, of Herkimer, NY, rejoined her Heavenly Family on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Charleston, SC, following a brief illness.
She was born on June 28, 1932 in Gloversville, NY, the daughter of the late Michael and Hildegarde Salvione. She was a graduate of Oneonta State College and taught kindergarten at Reese Road Elementary School in Frankfort, NY, for 35 years, a profession she thoroughly enjoyed. Her marriage to Adam Spadea took place on May 10, 1953 at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Gloversville, NY. Mr. Spadea passed away August 27, 2014.
She was a compassionate, caring woman and a loving and devoted mother. She loved to cook, kept an immaculate house and enjoyed reading. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Surviving are her two daughters, Nancy Hand and her husband, Jerry, of Herkimer and Lisa Brown and her husband, Stewart, of Charleston, SC; five grandchildren, Jordan Hand, Tyler Hand and his wife, Jennifer, Jerica Hand, Lesley Cioch and Leah Kavanaugh and her husband, Shawn; her sister, Carole Girard, of Mayfield, NY; her brothers, Alan and wife, Muriel Salvione, of Broadalbin, NY and Paul and his wife, Ellen Salvione, of Williamsburg, VA; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Salvione, of Gloversville, NY; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Michael Salvione.
Funeral services will be held in the first week of June at a time to be announced from The Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington St., Herkimer, NY. Friends and relatives will be invited to attend calling hours at that time with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, NY.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the , 110 Lomond Ct., Utica, NY 13502.
Arrangements have been coordinated with family friends, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 866-1011.
An online memorial page has been established at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020