Jennifer Lynn Forbes
HERKIMER - Jennifer Lynn Forbes, 55, of Herkimer, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's in New Hartford, after a battle with cancer, with her son by her side.
A Celebration of Jennifer's Life will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at noon, at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in the St. Mary's cemetery in Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019