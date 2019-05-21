|
|
Jesse R. Wood 1935 - 2019
Longtime Dolgeville Resident
DOLGEVILLE - Jesse R. Wood, 83, of Dolgeville, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Little Falls Hospital.
He was born on September 2, 1935 in Ilion, NY, the son of the late Walter Charles and Marion (Clancey) Wood and was educated in Mohawk schools.
His marriage to Vera Ott took place on October 25, 1995 in Dolgeville, NY.
Jesse was last employed on various farms in the Mohawk Valley. Prior to that, he was a long distance truck driver for Huyck Van Line Trucking in Ilion, NY and did construction for Talerico's Construction in Little Falls.
Jesse's life was centered around his loved ones, proving himself a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling and found much relaxation tractor trailer driving from coast to coast. In his younger years, he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Vera; his children, Donna Wood, of Ilion, Connie Shepherd and husband, Lynn, of Ilion and Joseph Martin and wife, Rebecca, of West Winfield, NY; a brother, Harley Earl Wood and wife, Marsha, of Frankfort; his stepchildren, Robert Johnson and wife, Nancy, of Fonda, Carla Johnson, of Gloversville, Faye Trinkle and husband, Ed, of Coxsackie, Beth Richards and husband, Darrin, of Mayfield and Vera Johnson and husband, Rich, of Johnstown; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including a special nephew, John Wood; his in-laws, Bruce Mundorff, Peggy VanVranken and husband, John, Elmer Chase and wife, Nadine and Helen Brower.
He was predeceased by his son, Jesse Wood; grandson, James Newkirk; his siblings, Walter Charles Wood, Willard Wood, Marge Angus, Mike Wood, Shirley Bulch, Edna Mundorff and Peggy Shafer; a sister-in-law, Amelia Wood; and his canine companion, Cherokee Rose.
The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service (next to NBT Bank), 527 East Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500. A Celebration of Jesse's Life will take place following the visitation at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make all memorial contribution to either the Herkimer Humane Society, PO Box 73, Mohawk, NY 13407 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from May 21 to May 22, 2019