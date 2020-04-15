|
Jill Loessi McCarty 1941 - 2020
HERKIMER, NY - Jill Loessi McCarty, 79, of Herkimer, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.
The daughter of the late Tom and Genevieve Loessi of Beaver Falls, NY, Jill was born March 7, 1941. She graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1958 and continued her education at Ohio University, Athens, OH, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. She was employed as an accountant by Haskins & Sells and Stromberg Carlson, Rochester, NY, before returning to Ohio University. After earning a Master's of Business Administration, she taught accounting and finance at Monroe Community College, Herkimer County Community College and Utica College on a part-time basis.
In 1988, Jill established her own business specializing in financial analysis, computer systems planning and income tax for businesses. She retired in 2001.
Jill always enjoyed camping, canoeing and hiking, especially in the Adirondacks. Additionally, she liked gardening and had a large vegetable garden while living in the country. She was an avid reader, liked learning new things and enjoyed doing crafts.
Surviving are two nephews, Edward Loessi and family of MA and Mark Loessi, of ID; two nieces, Cathleen Rhoades and family, of FL and Leelynn Loessi, of OR; a sister-in-law, Karen Loessi, also of OR; and her long-time special friend, Marjorie Smith, of Little Falls.
In addition to her parents, Jill was predeceased by her brother, Jack. At one time, she was married to the late Arnold McCarty.
At Jill's request, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be in the family plot in the (old) Riverside Cemetery, Beaver Falls, on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, Retired United Methodist Minister, officiating.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
Online obituary and messages of condolence at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020