Joan A. Whiteman 1935 - 2020

HERKIMER - Joan A. Whiteman, age 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020 in Albany Medical Center, Albany.

She was born on April 27, 1935, in Frankfort, daughter of the late Raymond P. "Pete" and Frances V. Dunn Harter. A lifelong area resident, she was educated and graduated from Herkimer High School. While attending Herkimer High School, she participated in their Agriculture Program and was a member of the Future Farmers of America. She also attended Cornell University as a part of their Milk Tester Program and for a year, was a certified Milk Tester. On October 16, 1954, she was united in marriage to James H. Whiteman in the Frankfort United Methodist Church. Together, for twenty years, they owned and operated the Jim-Jo Dairy Farm, Litchfield. They retired in 1985. After sharing a loving and devoted union of nearly 55 years, Mr. Whiteman preceded her in death on October 6, 2009.

Joan had a strong belief in God and was a member of the Morning Star UMC of Frankfort-Ilion.

During her lifetime, she was extremely athletic. For many years, she was an active league bowler; she especially enjoyed coaching her grandson's bowling team. She also played baseball for the Remington Arms Baseball League.

All who knew her will always remember a kind, caring and helpful lady. She was happiest when she was spending time with her cherished daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Surviving her are three daughters, Linda D. Whiteman, of Herkimer, Carol Entwistle, of Herkimer and Jamie Mills and her husband, John, of Brushton; two grandchildren, Rachel Luikens and her husband, Kevin, of San Francisco, CA and Steven Entwistle, Jr. and his companion, Veronica Major, of Litchfield; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Joan Luikens and Everly Elizabeth Entwistle; several nieces, nephews; and cousins. Besides her parents and husband, James, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Cipriano, earlier this year.

A graveside service for Mrs. Whiteman will be on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in Oak Hill Cemetery. The Reverend Robert Wollaber will officiate.

Memorial donations may be made to Morning Star UMC of Frankfort-Ilion or Herkimer County Humane Society.

Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store