Joan E. Parmon

Joan E. Parmon Obituary
Joan E. Parmon 1937 - 2019
HERKIMER - Joan E. Parmon, age 82, of Herkimer, died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Valley Health Services, in Herkimer, NY.
Joan was born in Remsen, NY, on July 7, 1937, the daughter of Kon and Stephania (Sarnowska) Parmon. She attended Herkimer schools and was a graduate of Herkimer High School. She spent many years in Dover, Delaware and retired on August 1, 1999 after 19 years of secretarial service with the State of Delaware. She spent much pleasurable time with Zion Bible School.
Joan is survived by her sister, Sophie Valente, of Herkimer; four sisters- in-law, Doris Parmon, of Herkimer, Joanna Parmon, of Herkimer, Cora Parmon, of Rome and Sheila Parmon, of Lafayette; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and close friends, Alice and Gene Mason.
She was predeceased by her eight brothers, Adam, Peter, John, David, Kon, Edward, Harold and William; and five sisters, Stella Stocker, Jenny Ovanna, Ruth Weber, Elsie Case and Betty Parmon.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service in Mountain View Memorial Gardens, at 10 AM, on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
In lieu of floral offerings please consider a donation in memory of Joan to a .
Thank you to Valley Health Services nurses and staff for taking good care of Joan.
Arrangements are with the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY, Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 866-1011.
Online condolences may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
