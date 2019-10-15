|
|
Joan M. Agati 1930 - 2019
Long Time Herkimer Resident
HERKIMER - Joan M. Agati, 88, a long time Herkimer resident, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY with her loving family by her side.
She was born on October 29, 1930, in Herkimer, the daughter of Raymond and Alice (Coffin) Schuyler. Joan was educated in the Dolgeville schools and worked for many years at the P&K Dress Factory in Little Falls.
Joan was first married to Daniel Rice of Little Falls who passed away in 1976. On April 15, 1978, Joan was united in marriage to Joseph A. Agati at St. Mary's Church in Little Falls. Mr. Agati passed away on May 24, 2014.
Joan's life was one of unselfish love and caring. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother to the family she inherited when she and Joe married. She loved to bake. It was impossible to go to her home and not enjoy fresh baked pies, homemade half-moon cookies and many other delicious treats. Joan had a strong faith and complete trust in her loving God. Her many rosaries, said on behalf of her family, were the greatest gift she could ever have given them.
Joan is survived by a son, Giacomo (Jack) Agati and wife, Margret; three daughters, MaryJoe Dussault and husband, David, JoAnn Salamone and husband, James and Theresa Petelin and husband, Louis; twelve grandchildren, Benjamin (Jennifer) Agati, Michael (Kristin) Dussault, Shawn (Jennifer) Dussault, Matthew (Melissa) Dussault, Samuel (Leslie) Salamone, Joseph (Renee) Salamone, Daniel (Allison) Salamone, Maria Salamone, Nicholas Salamone, Nathaniel (Nicole) Petelin, Mark (Kara) Petelin and Lucy (Matthew) Aboudara; twenty great-grandchildren; three sisters, Alice Mosher, Joy Zientara and Carol (Charles) Haberek; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. from Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank) 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY and at 11:00 a.m. from Holy Family Parish, corner of Main and John Streets, Little Falls, NY, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Terence Healy and assisted by Deacon James Bower. Burial will follow at Church Street Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 9:00 until the time of service at 10:15.
All memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Blvd., Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful people at Valley Residential Services and most recently, Morgan Estates, who helped care for their mom with such love and compassion.
Thank you Heavenly Father, for the life and love of this special wife, mother, grandmother and sister and for her joyous journey home to your loving arms.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019