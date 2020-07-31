Joan R. Broat 1935 - 2020
DOLGEVILLE - Joan R. Broat, 84, of Dolgeville, NY, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, July 30, 2020, at her home, with the love and support of her family and caregivers by her side.
She was born on September 26, 1935 in Little Falls, NY and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Hall) Yoran. Joan was educated at Dolgeville Central School and graduated with the Class of 1953.
On January 22, 1955, Joan was united in marriage to James L. Broat at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Dolgeville, NY. The couple shared a loving union of 64 years where they raised their three children in a loving home. Mr. Broat passed away on November 19, 2019.
Joan was a former dental receptionist and assistant for Dr. M. Howard Berg, D.D.S., in Dolgeville, NY for 27 years until her retirement. Prior to her work in the dental office, she worked at Daniel Green Shoe, Dolgeville, as well.
She was of the Methodist faith and was a parishioner of Salisbury United Methodist Church, as well as former memberships with the Oppenheim Senior Center and the Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department's Women's Auxiliary. Joan was a giving person and was always donating to all charities that would need it, especially Boys Town and other Native American organizations.
In earlier years, Joan enjoyed cooking, baking blackberry and apple pies and loved animals. Her most precious time was that spent in the company of her family and she will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Joan is survived by her three loving children, Lori Broat and her companion, William Godemann, of Dolgeville, NY, Bonnie Bianchi and her husband, Dr. Francis Bianchi, of DeLand, FL and Gregory J. Broat and his wife, Arlene, of Oppenheim, NY; five special grandchildren, Lindsey Ferguson, Dr. Ryan Ardoin and his wife, Andrea, Dr. Clay Ardoin, Wesley Broat and his companion, Chelsea Macri and Jessica Broat and her companion, Michael Greenslete; four cherished great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Keegan, Lucy and Levi; several nieces and nephews; and several special friends.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, James L. Broat; and her brothers, Raymond Yoran and Robert Yoran and his wife, Patricia.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, NY 13329. A funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 6 p.m., also at the funeral home with Father Edmund A. Castronovo officiating. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Curtis Cemetery, where committal prayers will be offered.
The Broat Family would like to thank her caregivers, Lorraine Peets, Melanie Perkins, Carol Danforth, Kyndra Peets, Jill Miller and Kaylynn Yost that allowed Joan to stay in the comfort of her home. They would also like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care, New Hartford, NY for their compassion and guidance.
Please consider memorial contributions for the Oppenheim Senior Citizens, 108 Tobacco Road, Dolgeville, NY 13329 or the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5s, Mohawk, NY 13407.
