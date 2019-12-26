|
|
Mrs. Joan S. Conboy 1930 - 2019
FORT PLAIN / ST. JOHNSVILLE - Mrs. Joan S. Conboy, 89, of Palatine Church Road, passed away at her home on December 20, 2019.
She was born on March 15, 1930, in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Edward J. and Madeleine (Leibla) Savarese. After attending St. Brendan's Catholic School in Brooklyn, she attended and graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor degree in English Literature. On October 11, 1952, she was united in marriage with Attorney James W. Conboy, at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. The couple celebrated 58 years of marriage. Joan was an English Teacher at Canajoharie High School for several years.
What Joan should be most remembered for is her incredible generosity. Anyone without family was always welcome in her home for any holiday. Even if you did have a family (and didn't like them) you were invited. She was always committed to giving back to any community, charity or organization with her time.
Joan knew and loved the world. She knew what was right and did what was right even if it didn't mesh with contemporary thought. She could be cutting at times, however, what seemed like cutting, was her way of expressing loving concern. She was the best mother and leader that any children could ever ask for. Through example, we learned life lessons from our mother that no one else in the world could have taught us. Mom, we will miss you always. Thank you for being the anchor that we could all hold on to. Also, thank you for loving us so much. No one asked you or forced you into being our mother - you took on the job willingly, ably and lovingly. The world is a better place because of you.
She was a "contest" fiend and won many prizes over the years. Her first prize was winning a contest in NYC with her father and she won a puppy. Over the years, she won several other contests, including being a finalist in the Pillsbury Bake Off, several shopping sprees, a mink stole and season tickets to the New York Giants. She appeared on the game show "Sale of the Century" and she raised couponing to an art form. She was always on the lookout for double and triple coupons (Anne Thomas). She was so precise with her coupons and was especially proud when a merchant would actually pay her for purchasing items! Joan was a devoted NY Mets fan who never missed a pitch. Her passion also included jewelry making and gardening.
Known as a 'full time volunteer', Joan will be remembered as a strong woman and for serving our small town community as a tireless advocate with dignity, compassion and integrity. She was a member of the Little Falls Hospital Board of Trustees since 1977 and was appointed Board President from 1980 until 1985. Her affiliations also included: President of Hospital Trustees Council of Central New York, Board Member of Hospital Trustees of New York State, New York State Delegate to the Congress of Hospital Trustees for the American Hospital Association, Member of the Site Development Committee of the Rural Health Council, Member of the Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS) Board, Member of the HANYS HIV Task Force Committee, Member of Health Systems Agency of Northeastern New York, Inc. Appalachia – Mohawk – Sub-area Advisory Council, Trustee Regional Alternate Delegate to the House of Delegates of the American Hospital Association, Trustee Regional Delegate and Member of the American Hospital Association House of Delegates and Regional Policy Board 2, Member of Arkell Hall Nursing Home Advisory Board, Member of Healthcare Association of New York State Government Affairs Committee, Member of New York State Rural Health Council, Member of Mohawk Valley Network Board, Chairman of Planning Committee for Mohawk Valley Network, Member of the Mohawk Valley Network Executive Committee, Member of Montgomery County Community Services Board, State Hospital Review and Planning Council, Montgomery County Office for the Aging, the St. Johnsville Business Girls Association, St. Johnsville School Board (Past President) and the OESJ Merger Committee and longtime Board Member for St. Johnsville Volunteer Ambulance for over 25 years.
She is survived by her beloved family, her sons, James E. "Jed" and his wife, Kelly Strack, of Gloversville, David A., of Albany and Dana S., of Pittsford, VT; her daughter, Tracy A., of Collegeville, PA; her grandchildren, Madeline Foden and Rachel and Dylan Conboy; a cousin, Janet Mulvey (John), of Blue Point, NY; and a brother-in-law, Joseph E. Weaver, of Greensburg, PA. She was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey J. Conboy; and her sister, Patricia Weaver.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 9 Center St., St. Johnsville, with Reverend David A. Johnson, officiating. Burial will take place in the spring of 2020 at St. Johnsville Cemetery. Calling hours for family and friends are on Monday evening, December 30, 2019, prior to the service, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m.
It is the wish of the family that, in lieu of flowers, donations be considered to one of the following organizations:
*Development Fund of Little Falls Hospital, 140 Burwell Street, Little Falls, New York 13365
*HC Smith Benefit Club, 538 Crum Creek Road, St. Johnsville, NY 13452
*Montgomery County Office for the Aging, Inc., 135 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam, New York 12010
*St. Johnsville Fire Department, 6 West Main Street St. Johnsville, NY 13452
*St. Johnsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. BOX 296, St. Johnsville, NY 13452
Joan was an immense and tireless supporter for all of these wonderful organizations. There will be envelopes available for the opportunity to support these causes at the Enea Family Funeral Home.
The family gives the St. Johnsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, all of the first responders and everyone else who cared for and loved Joan, their greatest and warmest gratitude.
Joan's funeral arrangements have been planned with the Enea Family Funeral Home, Funeral Directors Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (518) 568-2300.
An online memorial page has been established in her honor at www.eneafamily.com on the internet.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019