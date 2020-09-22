JoAnn B. Sudakow 1954 - 2020
Long time Herkimer Resident
HERKIMER - JoAnn B. Sudakow, 65, of Herkimer, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
She was born on November 11, 1954, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late Joseph John and Adeline Josephine (Celio) Natarelli and was a graduate of Herkimer High School, Class of 1972.
She was married to Harold M. Sudakow on November 6, 1993 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Herkimer.
JoAnn was employed as head cook at Valley Residential Services, East Herkimer. Prior to that, she worked at Fraternal Composite Service, Inc., Utica, NY.
JoAnn was a loving and caring wife, stepmom and sister. Her world was centered around the happiness of her loved ones. She had a passion for cooking for her family. She enjoyed gardening and sewing and found much tranquility walking the canal trails enjoying nature.
Survivors include her loving husband of 27 years, Harold; a stepdaughter, Melissa Dodson and companion Brian Rogers; a brother, Louis Natarelli and wife, RaeAnn; two sisters, Giovina Richard and husband, John and Rose Grubner and husband, Dave; her in-laws, Lucy Evans and husband Jack, Joe Sudakow, Adeline Wixson and husband Jamie and Andy Reals; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12:00 noon from the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service (next to NBT Bank), 527 East Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the services at noon. In keeping with COVID-19 regulations, facemask and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers please make all memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
