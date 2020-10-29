Joanne L. (Paratore) Puleo 1939 - 2020
FRANKFORT, NY/COLORADO - Ms. Joanne L. (Paratore) Puleo, age 81, currently of Colorado Springs and formerly a longtime resident of Frankfort, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020, in the privacy and comfort of Springs Ranch Memory Care, where she had been a resident for the past 22 months.
Born on April 19, 1939, Joanne was the daughter of the late Joseph and Jane (Annese) Paratore. She was raised and educated in Frankfort and was a graduate of the Class of 1957. At one time, Joanne was wed to the late Paul J. Puleo, Jr., a relationship from which came five children.
For much of her working years, Joanne was employed as secretary with the Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District, particularly at Reese Road Elementary School. She also worked, for a time, at Grippe Industrial Supply Co., Herkimer County Community College and General Electric.
Joanne cherished her Catholic Faith and going to church, cooking for and spending time with family and friends and reading and eating homemade popcorn until the wee hours of the morning. She also loved the beach, singing and dancing. Joanne supported her kids and community for many years volunteering in the concession stands at Frankfort Little League ballgames and varsity football games.
Joanne is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Gina and Michael Testa, of Richfield Springs and Mary Jane and John Carney, of Colorado; her sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Ann Marie Puleo, of Rhode Island, Michael and Cindy Puleo, of Colorado and Paul and Christine Puleo, of Syracuse; her sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Bob McLellan, of Taberg; and her brother, James Paratore, of Utica. She also leaves her grandchildren, Becky, PJ, Amanda, Alicia, Dominick, Nina, CJ, Samantha, Nicholas, Anthony, Jessa, Evan, Megan, Michelle, Mariah and McKayla; and her seventeen great-grandchildren. Always close to her heart was the memory of her beloved granddaughter, Sara Jane, who passed away in 2014. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, Joseph Paratore and his wife, Marian; her mother, Jane and her husband, Dominick Annese; and her brother, Joseph Paratore.
Joanne's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff at Springs Ranch Memory Care and Abode Hospice in Colorado Springs for their love and compassionate care during her residency and passing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Springs Ranch Memory Care Activities Program, 3315 Emmett View Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80922 or to Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, 412 S. Frankfort St., Frankfort, NY 13340.
Joanne's funeral service will commence on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, Frankfort, where her Funeral Mass will be offered by Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor. Procession will follow to Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frankfort, where Joanne's earthly remains will be laid to rest.
Joanne's final wishes were pre-arranged and entrusted to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, (315) 894-8000, Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com
