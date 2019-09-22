|
|
Mr. John E. Harmon, Sr. 1947 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Mr. John E. Harmon, Sr., 72, of Frankfort, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at home with his family by his side.
He was born in Utica on April 26, 1947, the son of the late Frederick and Kittie Brotherton Harmon. John attended Utica schools and following his military service, he studied at Empire State College, Albany. He served with the US Army from April 29, 1964 until April 28, 1970 and attained the rank of E4. He was the recipient of the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device and O/S Bar. While serving in Vietnam, he was injured by shrapnel and was the recipient of the Purple Heart. John later joined the US Air Force and was Honorably Discharged on November 2, 1977 and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant.
He was married to Rosemary Chard on November 10, 1979 in Frankfort.
John was an Electronic Salesman for ICL, Hamilton Avnet, Arrow Electronics, Kent Electronics and Sager Electronics. John was of the Episcopal faith and was a former member of American Legion Post, Chadwicks. He was a proud patriot and he and his family have served our country since the Revolutionary War.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary; three sons and daughters-in-law, John and Margaret Harmon, Jr., of Marcy, Joshua and Ewelina Harmon, of Frankfort and Todd and Tricia Harmon, of Vernon; his cherished grandchildren, Alex Rukavena, Rachael Scaramuzzino, Balin Harmon and Mary Parker Harmon; one brother, Fred "Mike" Harmon, of Whitesboro; three sisters, Jane Buck, of Clinton, Dorothy Edick, of Leesburg, FL and Kittie Higgins, of Utica; his in-laws, Frances Butch and George Gonyea and Phyllis Miles, all of Frankfort; his special friends, Mark and Ann Marie Puleo, Dave and Debbie Annatone and the Keyes family, especially his best friend, Bill Keyes; his loving and cherished friends in Florida and New York; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by one sister, Patricia Carey.
His funeral will be held on Monday evening, September 23, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort, where a funeral service will be celebrated by the Bishop Daniel Herzog. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be on Monday, September 23 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019