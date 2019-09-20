|
John "Sparky" Emrich 1944 - 2019
NORTH ILION - John "Sparky" Emrich, 74, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Utica, after a brief illness.
John was born on November 30, 1944, in Ilion, the son of the late Earl L. and Helena (Johns) Emrich. He was a graduate of Ilion Schools. Following graduation, he honorably served the US Army in Vietnam. Following his military service, he spent his working career at Remington Arms and Rome Cable. Sparky enjoyed participating in Revolutionary War Reenactments, coaching Pop Warner and his role playing Santa Claus. He was an avid lover of all types of cars, especially hotrods, as well as a diehard Yankee fan.
John is survived by his children, Michael Emrich, of Ilion and Johanna Emrich, of New Hartford; his grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Domenika and Giavanna; brothers, William, of Ilion and Eugene "Otto", of Richfield Springs; and his special friend/ex-wife, Linda Rulewicz Hickey. He was predeceased by his siblings, Earl, Allan, June Loring, Catherine VanNort, Lois Hendrie, Donna Conlin and Mary Emrich; as well as his beloved dog, Zorro.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 2 p.m., with military honors, at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc.. 100 Otsego St. in Ilion. Rev. Robert Wollaber will officiate. Interment will follow in the East Schuyler Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday. from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Please consider memorial donations to the Herkimer County Humane Society or ; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family sends a special thank you to the Ilion Fire and Police departments as well as the ICU staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for their compassion and care.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019