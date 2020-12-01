John F. (Sean) Guiney 1933 - 2020

MOHAWK - John Guiney, 87 years old, left this Earth on November 11, 2020. He leaves family and friends both here in the US and in Ireland.

Sean was born in 1933 at the family farm, Guiney's Bridge, Rockchapel, County Cork, Ireland. As a young man Sean emigrated to England and obtained work at the Ford Motor Co. While in England, Sean wed Anna McManus. The marriage produced a daughter, Stephanie, who was the light of his life. Sadly, Anna passed away shortly after moving and being sponsored to the Brooklyn area.

John later married Agnes MacFadden in 1971. They would take long drives in the country looking for the perfect farm. They eventually found McCready Rd. and became the proud owners of the Guiney Farm on March 27, 1980. Being too far to commute, John worked the farm and Agnes kept her employment with the New York Stock Exchange. John and Stephanie worked the dairy farm. His friends were too many to name but often stopped in for a little Guinness and a dram of Jameson. John was devastated when Stephanie passed away in 2013. His wife, Agnes, died in 2016, at which point John started planning to go back home to Ireland. This sadly never came to fruition as he could never get his wife's estate settled.

John was not a fan of doctors so his demise happened within three weeks. The family would like to thank all John's friends that helped him during his time on McCready Road.

John is survived by one brother, Michael Guiney; two sisters, Bernadette O'Brien and Maureen Crowley; and a sister-in-law, Nita Guiney; as well as many nieces and nephews with a special relationship with his nephew, Liam O'Brien.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place next spring with burial to follow, where he will be laid to rest next to his daughter, Stephanie.

Calling hours for Mr. Guiney will take place on Thursday, December 3rd from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. in Fenner Funeral Home. Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer.



