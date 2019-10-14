|
|
John (Jack) Francis Herron 1926 - 2019
HEUVELTON, NY - Mr. John (Jack) Francis Herron, age 93, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Raphael's Church with Rev. Kevin O'Brien officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
John is survived by his loving wife, Velma M. Herron, of Heuvelton, NY; his children, Debra Spraker, of Dunnellon, FL, John Herron, Jr., of Heuvelton, NY, Donna Zager and her husband, Eric, of Chantilly, VA, Kathleen Nicholson and her husband, Mark, of Green Lane, PA, Michael Herron and his wife, Tamra, of Rensselaer, NY and Colleen Overton and her husband, Carl, of Baldwinsville, NY; a sister, Dorothy Perkins, of Endicott, NY; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brothers, James Herron, Robert Herron and Tom Herron; and a sister, Mary Herron.
John was born on January 30, 1926, in Whitesboro, NY, the son of Fred T. and Mary (Kennerknecht) Herron. He attended Sacred Heart Parochial and Van Hornesville Central, graduating in June of 1944.
John married Velma M. Polmateer on June 6, 1953 in Fort Plain, NY.
He was employed by Agway Petroleum Corporation, in Syracuse, NY, for 38 years, retiring in August of 1988 as a Plant Manager.
John was a member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church and Board, Heuvelton Agricultural Business Group and the Housing Development Corporation for many years. Mr. Herron also served on the Volunteer Fire Department for thirteen years.
John enjoyed playing golf, bowling and family gatherings. He was also an avid Yankees fan.
Donations may be made in John's memory to St. Raphael's Church, 5 Clinton St., Heuvelton, NY 13654.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019