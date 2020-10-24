John Francis Phalen 1933 - 2020
LITTLE RIVER - John Francis Phalen, age 87, of Little River, SC, passed away on October 19, 2020, unexpectedly.
John was born on June 19, 1933, to Paul and Lorna (Leonard) Phalen of Rossie, NY. He was the oldest of six children. John graduated from Mohawk Central School, Mohawk, NY, in 1952. Soon after, he joined the Navy, he was honorably discharged and returned home to Mohawk, NY, to help his mother raise his five siblings after his father passed away. He met and married Jean Corcoran in 1957 and together they raised four children. He was employed by General Electric from 1953 and retired 1992.
The Patriarch of the Phalen family, he provided strong guidance to his siblings, children and grandchildren throughout his life, with his focus on strong morals, leadership, schooling and affection. John always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. His life lessons helped generations to grow into the loving family he has left behind. He will be missed by all, but his lessons and stories he imbedded in all his family throughout the years will never be forgotten.
John's hobbies included a strict budgeting system, researching family history, sending out monthly birthday emails, taking care of his boy, Linus and ensuring that the love of his life, Jean, had everything she needed. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage together.
He is survived by his wife, Jean (Corcoran) Phalen; children, Patricia Lucey (husband, William), Paul Phalen (wife, Diane), Daniel Phalen (wife, Karen) and Colleen Phalen (Martin Hahn); grandchildren, William Lucey, Aaron McColough (wife, Angelena), Jacob Phalen, Mark McColough, Addison Phalen (wife, Emily), Makenzine Phalen, Kassidy Phalen, Justus, Phalen, Abigail Phalen, Sam Johnson and Alexander Phalen; great-grandchildren, Ryan McColough, Rhea McColough, Thomas Gay and Hugh Hacker. He is also survived by his siblings, Lois Nevils, Kathryn Knewasser, Michael Phalen and Thomas Phalen; many nieces, nephews and extended family; in-laws, Jane Luppino (husband, John), Kathy Mabbett (husband, Dick) and Jay O'Neill.
He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Lorna Phalen; brother, David Phalen; in-laws, David Knewasser, Delores Phalen, Barb Phalen, Eileen Phalen, Frances Phalen, Sheila Short, Betsey O'Neill and Phil Corcoran.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River, SC, is serving the family.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com
.
Donations may be made to the American Heart Association
or American Cancer Society
.