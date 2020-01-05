|
John G. (Big John) Valenta 1950 - 2020
MOHAWK - "Man of steel but a heart of gold." John G. (Big John) Valenta, 69, of Upper Deck Road, Mohawk, (Town of Stark), passed away peacefully with his wife and children by his side, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown.
He was born on July 10, 1950, in Little Falls, the son of the late John and Betty (Sherwood) Valenta. He was a Class of 1968 graduate of Owen D. Young Central School, Van Hornesville.
On May 15, 1982, he was united in marriage in Jordanville, to his wife of 37 years, the former Tina M. Wysocki.
John worshipped his wife, children and grandchildren above anything else. He couldn't stop smiling when they were together. His happiest times were having "family night" where all of his family sat around laughing, telling stories, looking at old pictures, eating and playing cards. He loved to fish and teach his grandchildren how to as well. He was a "celebrity" in the community at every school event and wouldn't miss a single one that his children and grandchildren participated in no matter the distance he had to travel on every back road or how atrocious the weather may have been. He enjoyed bowling on several leagues a the Route 80 Bowl. John always enjoyed hunting with his family and friends.
He was a past member of the Van Hornesville Vol Fire Dept. and served many years as the Town of Stark Assessor. John operated the family dairy farm on Bush Rd. in the Town of Stark for many years, then later working in that same capacity for the Joe Camara Farm nearby. After leaving farming, he was employed as a forklift operator for Sunbelt Industries, Little Falls, until his retirement in August of 2019, after 35 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Tina; his son, John W. Valenta and his wife, Sara, Van Hornesville; his daughters, Jennifer Abbruzzese and her husband, Chris, Cooperstown, Kathleen Peplinski and her companion, Eli Smith, Syracuse, Vanessa McCord and her husband, Ben, Cooperstown, Cheryl Douglass and her husband, Nathan, Crossville, TN, Anne Maidens and her husband, Matt, Jordanville and Elizabeth Valenta and her companion, Jacob Mayton, Mohawk; his sister, Carolyn V. Neverusky and her husband, George, Herkimer; his foster brother, Elroy Moore and his wife, Laurie and their family, Mohawk; his sister-in-law, Brenda Bellstedt, Ilion; his beloved grandchildren, Gavin and Isabella Valenta, Marissa and Julianna Abbruzzese, Shelby, Zachary and Nolan Peplinski, Blake and Madelynn McCord, Wyatt Douglass and Gage and Grayson Maidens; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased in death by his twin grandsons, Gradon and Cameron Valenta.
All are welcome, relatives and friends, to gather with the family to celebrate the life of "Big John" on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Francesca's Banquet Facility, 144 East Main Street, Ilion, NY, where a prayer service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Theresa Grescheck, officiating, with a luncheon to follow.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY.
It is the wish of the family that contributions in memory of John be considered to the Pediatric Retinal Research Foundation (PRRF), 39650 Orchard Hill Place, Suite 200, Novi, MI 48375 or to the Beautiful You MRKH Foundation, Inc., 13301 Clifton Road, Silver spring, MD 20904. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home for this purpose.
- In the words of John Valenta "I'll see you sooner, if not later, and later, if not sooner."
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020