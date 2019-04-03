|
John L. Geraghty 1924 - 2019
ROCHESTER - John (Tex) Geraghty, age 93, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
John was born in McKeever, in the town of Webb, on April 14, 1925, son of the late John and Maude (Farmer) Geraghty. He was raised and educated in Herkimer. John enlisted in the United States Navy on October 8, 1942 and served in the South Pacific. He was honorably discharged in December of 1945. He was the recipient of the Asiatic Pacific Ribbon-2 Stars, the American Theatre Operation Ribbon and Victory Ribbon. He also received a Special Commendation for not leaving his post during an air raid on August 11, 1943.
He married the former Margaret Allen who preceded him in death in 1985. He was employed at Delco/General Motors in Rochester until his retirement.
He is survived by a sister, Geraldine Semit, of Herkimer; nieces, Joyce McCarthy and Linda Tarbox; nephews, Cary (Jackie) Semit and David Semit; several great-nieces and great-nephews; a close friend and companion, Beth Haggerty; and close friend, John Moody, both of Rochester. He was preceded in death by sisters and brother-in-law, Eileen and George Palmer, Elaine (Peggy) and Lynn Leonard; brother-in-law, Herbert Semit; a niece Gail Cavo; and nephews, Terry Palmer, Mark and Bill Semit.
Interment service will take place at a later date in Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Little Falls and will be laid to rest next to his wife, with Military Honors provided by the US Navy.
