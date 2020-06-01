John L. "Leoney" Leone, III 1979 - 2020
Follower of the Lord Jesus Christ
UTICA/HERKIMER, NEW YORK - John L. "Leoney" Leone, III, age 41, a Herkimer native, formerly of Ilion and most recently residing on Herkimer Road, Utica, entered into the loving arms of our Lord suddenly on Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020 at Faxton/St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford. When his passing occurred, he had the comfort, love and support of his family members at his bedside. John had recently been battling Leukemia.
John was born on February 27, 1979, in New Hartford, son of John L. and Cynthia A. (Nicotera) Leone and he received his education at Redeemer Christian School until 9th grade and then graduated from Herkimer High School, "Class of 1997". He loved playing soccer in his younger years. He furthered his education attending SUNY IT - Utica, majoring in Business Administration and received a Bachelor's Degree. His first job was at P&C, later working at Hannaford Supermarket. His last professional employment was with MetLife, where he was selected in 2019 as Regional Supervisor of the Year, which he was extremely proud of. John's MetLife family took wonderful care of him, even sending him on all expense paid trips to Florida. John was forced to retire due to his illness.
John was ever-so-proud of his recent home purchase in Utica. He put meticulous effort into his landscaping at his new home along with many others and never charged a dime. He was the most giving and generous person you could ever meet. In his spare time, John loved being outdoors. He loved hiking, kayaking and many other outdoor activities. John was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan. Despite all earthly things, John's passion was helping others and making the world a better place, to which he changed the lives of many people. To know him was to love him. A loyal and dedicated family man, he will be truly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.
The Lord, John's family and Redeemer Church family came first in his life. His close friend and mentor was Pastor Mike Servello. Jesus Christ was John's Savior and he proudly made it known to all. He remained faithful to the Lord right until the last minutes of his life. His religion was a catalyst to help numerous of our Lord's followers, always giving the credit to our almighty Father. John was just simply doing the work of God. He was completely overwhelmed with the support received at his benefit in February, which was held at the Redeemer Church.
Survivors include his loving and devoted family: his parents, John and Cindy Leone, of Herkimer; his brother, Josh Leone and girlfriend, Nicole Church and daughter, Hailey; many aunts, uncles and cousins, especially mentioning Carol Connelly; his close friends (who were much more like family), Cory, Jamie, Kyle, Zach, Joe, Jude and Anthony; his family at MetLife; Rhonda; and his godson; Hunter. John was so close to his mother even though she will not be able to have their long talks anymore, she rejoices that her son is in the hands of our Lord.
The Leone family's care has been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremation, 7507 State Route 5, between Little Falls and St. Johnsville, 315-508-5131.
Kindly consider and send contributions in John's memory to the Redeemer Church, 931 Herkimer Rd., Utica, NY 13502.
The Leone family would like to thank all those who offered care and compassion during this most difficult time.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visitation at the Redeemer Church, Herkimer Road, Utica, from 4-8 p.m on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations staff is asking for everyone's patience, as COVID-19 safety procedures will be followed. Visitors will be required to wear a mask and practice 6 feet social distancing and only ten people will be allowed in the church at a time. John's funeral service will be private on Thursday at Redeemer Church, followed by burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Herkimer.
Please visit www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com to add to John's online tribute or plant a tree in his memory.
Follower of the Lord Jesus Christ
UTICA/HERKIMER, NEW YORK - John L. "Leoney" Leone, III, age 41, a Herkimer native, formerly of Ilion and most recently residing on Herkimer Road, Utica, entered into the loving arms of our Lord suddenly on Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020 at Faxton/St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford. When his passing occurred, he had the comfort, love and support of his family members at his bedside. John had recently been battling Leukemia.
John was born on February 27, 1979, in New Hartford, son of John L. and Cynthia A. (Nicotera) Leone and he received his education at Redeemer Christian School until 9th grade and then graduated from Herkimer High School, "Class of 1997". He loved playing soccer in his younger years. He furthered his education attending SUNY IT - Utica, majoring in Business Administration and received a Bachelor's Degree. His first job was at P&C, later working at Hannaford Supermarket. His last professional employment was with MetLife, where he was selected in 2019 as Regional Supervisor of the Year, which he was extremely proud of. John's MetLife family took wonderful care of him, even sending him on all expense paid trips to Florida. John was forced to retire due to his illness.
John was ever-so-proud of his recent home purchase in Utica. He put meticulous effort into his landscaping at his new home along with many others and never charged a dime. He was the most giving and generous person you could ever meet. In his spare time, John loved being outdoors. He loved hiking, kayaking and many other outdoor activities. John was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan. Despite all earthly things, John's passion was helping others and making the world a better place, to which he changed the lives of many people. To know him was to love him. A loyal and dedicated family man, he will be truly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.
The Lord, John's family and Redeemer Church family came first in his life. His close friend and mentor was Pastor Mike Servello. Jesus Christ was John's Savior and he proudly made it known to all. He remained faithful to the Lord right until the last minutes of his life. His religion was a catalyst to help numerous of our Lord's followers, always giving the credit to our almighty Father. John was just simply doing the work of God. He was completely overwhelmed with the support received at his benefit in February, which was held at the Redeemer Church.
Survivors include his loving and devoted family: his parents, John and Cindy Leone, of Herkimer; his brother, Josh Leone and girlfriend, Nicole Church and daughter, Hailey; many aunts, uncles and cousins, especially mentioning Carol Connelly; his close friends (who were much more like family), Cory, Jamie, Kyle, Zach, Joe, Jude and Anthony; his family at MetLife; Rhonda; and his godson; Hunter. John was so close to his mother even though she will not be able to have their long talks anymore, she rejoices that her son is in the hands of our Lord.
The Leone family's care has been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremation, 7507 State Route 5, between Little Falls and St. Johnsville, 315-508-5131.
Kindly consider and send contributions in John's memory to the Redeemer Church, 931 Herkimer Rd., Utica, NY 13502.
The Leone family would like to thank all those who offered care and compassion during this most difficult time.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visitation at the Redeemer Church, Herkimer Road, Utica, from 4-8 p.m on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations staff is asking for everyone's patience, as COVID-19 safety procedures will be followed. Visitors will be required to wear a mask and practice 6 feet social distancing and only ten people will be allowed in the church at a time. John's funeral service will be private on Thursday at Redeemer Church, followed by burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Herkimer.
Please visit www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com to add to John's online tribute or plant a tree in his memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.