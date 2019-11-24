Times Telegram Obituaries
More Obituaries for John Marine
John "Jack" Marine

John "Jack" Marine Obituary
John "Jack" Marine 1927 - 2019
ILION - Mr. John "Jack" Marine, age 92, a lifelong Ilion resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, November 20, 2019. His passing occurred at Valley Health Services in Herkimer where he has received excellent care from the wonderful and dedicated caregivers there throughout his stay.
Born on September 12, 1927, John was the son of the late George and Helen (Pooler) Marine. He was raised locally and received his education from Ilion schools.
On October 17, 1950, John enlisted with the United States Army and honorably served his country during the Korean War. His dedication and bravery led to injuries sustained in battle and he was honorably discharged on February 29, 1952.
For many years, Jack was employed with Mohawk Metal in Frankfort, until his retirement. He was blessed to share in a marriage of over 30 years with the former Shirley A. Hall and together they made many happy memories.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Eileen Marine, of NH; his sister-in-law, Jane Marine, of Frankfort; his step-children, Kathy Cimino, of Ilion, Linda Pavlot and husband, Dana Cool, of Herkimer and Donald Cristman, Jr. and wife, Denise, of AZ; along with numerous other in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Marine; and his sisters, MaryAnn Schrieber and Georgianna Holden.
A graveside service, complete with military honors accorded by the United States Army, will take place on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, in Frankfort, where Jack will be laid to rest with his parents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jack's friends and neighbors at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000, Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Online condolences may be left at www.eneafamily.com on the internet.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
