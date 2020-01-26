|
John Michael Heiland, Jr. 1990 - 2020
UTICA - John M. Heiland Jr., 29, a US Navy veteran, and formerly of Mohawk, passed away on January 23, 2020.
Surviving are his mother, Sheila Heiland; grandmother, Phyllis Delosh; sister, Samantha Hawkins; wife, Whitney Hale; nephews, Connor and Buck; friend, Hillary Lohr and her children, Tanner, Trenton and Dalton; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father, John "Bucky" Heiland, in 2015.
Funeral service will be on January 30, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., in Fenner Funeral Home Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. Callings hours will be at the funeral home, two hours prior to the service, from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020