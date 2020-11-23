1/
John O. Gallogly
John O. Gallogly 1939 - 2020
ILION - John O. Gallogly, 83, of Ilion, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 with his family by his side.
John was born on October 12, 1939, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Elza and Florence (Moffatt) Gallogly. He was a graduate of Mohawk Schools and retired as a supervisor at Chicago Pneumatic, several years ago. On July 12, 1957, he married the former Carol Treen in Little Falls. Carol passed away in July.
John is survived by his daughter, Ruth and her husband, Glenn Neff, of W. Winfield; a son, John, of Lowville; a brother, Howard and his wife, Dora;and two sisters, Patty Ellis and Jane Horton. John also leaves seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was predeceased by brothers, Alden and Everett; and sisters, Sue Begley and Opal Brado.
A graveside service for John and Carol will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Columbia Dutch Reformed Cemetery, Jordanville Rd., Mohawk; Rev. Robert Wollaber will officiate. Family and friends are asked to please consider memorial donations to either Cedarville Fire Dept., 960 St. Rt. 51, Ilion, NY 13357 or Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
To send an online condolence please go to www.Whiter-Hendrix.com.

Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc
100 Otsego St
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-3781
