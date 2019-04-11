|
John P. Bernier, Sr. 1968 - 2019
HERKIMER - John P. Bernier, Sr., 51, of 307 Pleasant Ave., Herkimer, NY, passed away, unexpectedly, on Saturday night, April 6, 2019, at his residence.
John was born, March 29, 1968, the son of Gary E. Bernier, Sr. and Helen M. Bernier.
In his youth, John and his friends would always be taking adventures. John loved hunting and fishing, camping and many other activities, especially those that included his children.
John was recently employed by Cranesville Block, in Utica, NY, as a current truck driver and, for twenty years, as a truck driver for Leitz Trucking in Frankfort, NY.
John is survived by his girlfriend, Julie Kent; his children whom he loves dearly, John Bernier, Jr., and his girlfriend, Felicia Jimenez, Jacob Bernier and his girlfriend, McKayla McGovern, Megan Bernier and Zachary Bersani-Bernier; his grandchildren, Tyliana, Riley and Leah; and brother, Gary Bernier, Jr., of Ilion; sisters, Jeannie Maynor of NC and Debbie of Albany, NY; and many nieces and nephews; many friends and co-workers; other relatives; and his canines, Duke and Rocky.
For those wishing to remember John, a Celebration of Life will be held on April 15, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Herkimer VFW, Mohawk St., Herkimer, NY.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019